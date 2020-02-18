Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of ArcBest worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 71,478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 90.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $623.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.89. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.