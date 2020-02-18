Globeflex Capital L P Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.37% of BG Staffing worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 166,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

