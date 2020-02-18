Globeflex Capital L P Buys 12,376 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.10% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

