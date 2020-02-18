Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 257 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,854,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $19,930,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $163.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $164.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

