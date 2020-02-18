Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,726. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III purchased 2,871,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,900.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 5,464,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,908 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,671,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,150,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.