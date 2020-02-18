Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.41. Global Petroleum shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 371,171 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns a 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers, and 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

