Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.79

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 19225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $578.53 million, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
