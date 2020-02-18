Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

