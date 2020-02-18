GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5994 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

