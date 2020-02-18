GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Increases Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,655.50 ($21.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,602.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,846.87 ($24.29).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.