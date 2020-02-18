Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 1,301 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 2.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after buying an additional 154,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

