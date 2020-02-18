Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THRM stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

