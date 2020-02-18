General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,459 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 2.2% of Golub Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
