Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,068 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 853,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Garmin stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.75. 14,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,438. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.