Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

Get Future alerts:

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,292 ($17.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,383.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 552 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 138.92.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.