Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDEV. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,321.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,142.72. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a market cap of $501.96 million and a P/E ratio of 29.86.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.