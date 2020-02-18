Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.59

Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 77105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The stock has a market cap of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

