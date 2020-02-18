Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 195,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 519,947 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after buying an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,736,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

