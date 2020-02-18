Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,636,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,283,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,732. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $287,269.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,050 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

