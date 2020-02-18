FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,004.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. FlypMe has a market cap of $154,004.00 and $10.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.03182155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00238907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00152435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

