Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

Shares of PFD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,477. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.