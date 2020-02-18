Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.