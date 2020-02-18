Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIT shares. Roth Capital downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fitbit by 15.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,738 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,285,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fitbit by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,756,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIT stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

