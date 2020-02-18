First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $84,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 83,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.