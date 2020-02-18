Financial Insights Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.