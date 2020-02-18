Financial Insights Inc. Invests $260,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,851,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

