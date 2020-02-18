Financial Insights Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

