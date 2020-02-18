Financial Insights Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter.

PSK opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

