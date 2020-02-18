Financial Analysis: Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) vs. LRAD (NYSE:GNSS)

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -36.49% -62.20% -28.67% LRAD 6.63% 6.73% 5.17%

77.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arlo Technologies and LRAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $472.02 million 0.59 -$75.48 million ($1.02) -3.62 LRAD $36.98 million 2.88 $2.79 million $0.08 40.25

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arlo Technologies and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. LRAD has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given LRAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LRAD is more favorable than Arlo Technologies.

Summary

LRAD beats Arlo Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

