Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €70.65 ($82.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.98. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

