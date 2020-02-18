Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.25

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.25 and last traded at $177.84, with a volume of 5687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Get Ferrari alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after purchasing an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 269,340 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 916,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,795,000 after buying an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.