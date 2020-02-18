Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded at Sidoti

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,749,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.