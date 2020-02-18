Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded at Sidoti

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,749,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090 over the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

