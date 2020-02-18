Fantasy Sports Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $20,706.00 and $8.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00480842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.07 or 0.06323401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00067258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.