Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$765.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock traded down C$2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$626.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$609.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$593.96. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of C$542.70 and a twelve month high of C$667.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$599.28, for a total value of C$119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,344,943.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

