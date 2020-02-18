Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $15,203,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

