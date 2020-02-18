Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

MA stock opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.11. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

