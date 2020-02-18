Fagan Associates Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart by 164.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

