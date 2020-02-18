Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.11. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

