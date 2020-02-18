Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 306,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 105,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

