F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 222,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.