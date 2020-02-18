Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 12,863,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

