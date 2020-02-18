Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Exponent worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $3,193,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 3,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,567. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

