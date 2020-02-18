Experience (ASX:EXP) Trading Up 4.8%

Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 234,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The company has a market cap of $122.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Get Experience alerts:

In other news, insider John O’Sullivan 1,356,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, island day trips, reef tours, snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours in North Queensland; and hot air ballooning in New South Wales.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.