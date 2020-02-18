Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 42,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.94.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

