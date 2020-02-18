Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Exelixis worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. 978,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,144. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,664 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.