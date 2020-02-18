Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock worth $205,506,363. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

