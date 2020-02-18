Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of ROK opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

