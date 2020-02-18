Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $437.85 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.