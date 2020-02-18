Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

