Evoke Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Netflix by 8.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 25.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.40 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average is $308.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

